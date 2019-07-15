In pictures: TRNSMT rocks Glasgow Green

Image copyright PA Media Image caption Noel Gallagher branded Lewis Capaldi "Chewbacca" days before his main stage appearance at TRNSMT

Lewis Capaldi received a hero's welcome from a crowd of thousands of adoring fans at Glasgow's TRNSMT festival.

Days after being compared to Chewbacca by Oasis elder statesman Noel Gallagher, the Glasgow-born star walked out on stage wearing a mask of the loveable Wookie.

Capaldi was a late addition to the festival's main stage line-up after Snow Patrol pulled out.

To be asked to stand in for the popular indie group at his local festival, was a "dream come true" he told his audience.

He was one of the biggest crowd-pullers on Glasgow Green at the weekend, where Aberdeenshire's Emeli Sande was also a late stand-in for Jess Glynne.

Image copyright PA Media Image caption The sun shined on fans enjoying Capaldi's main stage set on Sunday

Image copyright PA Media Image caption The Glasgow-born star performed tracks from his hit album Divinely Uninspired to a Hellish Extent

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Emeli Sande replaced Jess Glynne who pulled out due to illness

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Dan Smith of Bastille was flying high during their first performance at TRNSMT

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption After her set on Friday, Mabel told fans on Twitter that her TRNSMT audience gave her "enough energy to last for the rest of 2019"

Image copyright PA Media Image caption Fresh from his epic Glastonbury performance, Stormzy headlined TRNSMT on Friday night

Image copyright Getty Images

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption After performing on the King Tuts stage last year, Sigrid returned to TRNSMT to play the main stage

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Music fans enjoyed the main stage show by The Kooks on Sunday afternoon

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The Kooks frontman Luke Pritchard was a huge draw

