Glasgow & West Scotland

In pictures: TRNSMT rocks Glasgow Green

  • 15 July 2019
Lewis Capaldi takes to the main stage wearing a Chewbacca mask Image copyright PA Media
Image caption Noel Gallagher branded Lewis Capaldi "Chewbacca" days before his main stage appearance at TRNSMT

Lewis Capaldi received a hero's welcome from a crowd of thousands of adoring fans at Glasgow's TRNSMT festival.

Days after being compared to Chewbacca by Oasis elder statesman Noel Gallagher, the Glasgow-born star walked out on stage wearing a mask of the loveable Wookie.

Capaldi was a late addition to the festival's main stage line-up after Snow Patrol pulled out.

To be asked to stand in for the popular indie group at his local festival, was a "dream come true" he told his audience.

He was one of the biggest crowd-pullers on Glasgow Green at the weekend, where Aberdeenshire's Emeli Sande was also a late stand-in for Jess Glynne.

Fans watch Lewis Capaldi perform on the main stage during the TRNSMT festival in Glasgow Image copyright PA Media
Image caption The sun shined on fans enjoying Capaldi's main stage set on Sunday
Lewis Capaldi performs on the main stage during the TRNSMT festival at Glasgow Green Image copyright PA Media
Image caption The Glasgow-born star performed tracks from his hit album Divinely Uninspired to a Hellish Extent
Emeli Sande performs on the main stage at TRNSMT Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption Emeli Sande replaced Jess Glynne who pulled out due to illness
Dan Smith from Bastille on the main stage Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption Dan Smith of Bastille was flying high during their first performance at TRNSMT
Mabel on the main stage on Friday Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption After her set on Friday, Mabel told fans on Twitter that her TRNSMT audience gave her "enough energy to last for the rest of 2019"
Stormzy performs at TRNSMT on Friday Image copyright PA Media
Image caption Fresh from his epic Glastonbury performance, Stormzy headlined TRNSMT on Friday night
fans watch the sundara Karma on the main stage on Saturday Image copyright Getty Images
Sigrid on main stage on Saturday Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption After performing on the King Tuts stage last year, Sigrid returned to TRNSMT to play the main stage
Fans watch The Kooks perform on the main stage Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption Music fans enjoyed the main stage show by The Kooks on Sunday afternoon
Luke Pritchard of The Kooks performs on the main stage during the TRNSMT Festival at Glasgow Green Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption The Kooks frontman Luke Pritchard was a huge draw

