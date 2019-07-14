Image copyright Google Image caption The 75-year-old was struck by a quad bike on Millbrix Avenue

A 75-year-old woman has died after being struck by a quad bike which mounted the pavement in Glasgow.

The woman was walking on the pavement in Millbrix Avenue in the Knightswood area at 15:10 on Saturday when the red Honda quad bike hit her.

Emergency services attended but the woman died at the scene. The road was closed for almost five hours.

A 23-year-old man was arrested in connection with the incident and later released pending further inquiries.

Sgt Nikki Taylor said: "We are appealing for anyone who may have been in the Knightswood area yesterday afternoon and saw a quad bike being driven so we can establish exactly what happened here.

"We know there was a white van in the street at the time of the incident and we would appeal to the driver to get in touch as they may have vital information.

"You may also have dashcam or home CCTV that can help us. Please look back. We urge you to get in touch."