Image copyright Google Image caption The woman was robbed on Dumbarton Road near Duncan Avenue

A woman has been robbed in an attack in Glasgow's Scotstoun area.

The 23-year-old victim was pulled to the ground before her bag - containing cash, bank cards and personal items - was taken.

Police suspect the man who carried out the attack on Dumbarton Road near Duncan Avenue at about 05:45 was involved in an earlier incident.

A 26-year-old woman at a bus stop near Methil Street was approached at about 05:25, although no money was taken.

Neither woman was injured, although both were badly shaken.

The suspect was in his late teens or early 20s, slim with dark sallow or brown skin and had short dark hair. He spoke broken English. He was riding a silver bike.

He was wearing a two-tone blue or black hooded top, grey jogging bottoms and black trainers.

Det Sgt Neil Guy said: "From CCTV we see the man approach the first lady then make off on his silver bike along Dumbarton Road where he seems to have an altercation with a man on the street. He is then seen riding his bike in the middle of Dumbarton Road, near to Queen Victoria Court, but is challenged by a private hire driver who he rides into the path of.

"I would appeal to either of these men, the man in the street or the private hire driver - who may have dash cam footage - to get in touch with police as soon as possible. Their information may assist in catching this man."