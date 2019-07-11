Glasgow & West Scotland

Man's body found at Glasgow Central Mosque

  • 11 July 2019
Glasgow Central Mosque
Image caption Police were called to the mosque in the early hours of Thursday

A man's body has been found in Scotland's largest mosque in Glasgow.

Police said they were called to Glasgow Central Mosque at about 03:40 on Thursday after receiving reports that the body of an 80-year-old man was inside.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said the death was not currently being treated as suspicious.

A post-mortem examination is due to take place to determine how the man died.

In a statement, police said: "At about 03:40 on Thursday, police received reports of an 80-year-old man's body being found inside the Central Mosque in the Gorbals Glasgow.

"A post-mortem examination will be carried out in due course to establish the cause of death.

"However, the death is not currently being treated as suspicious."

Related Topics

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites