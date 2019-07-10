Image copyright Police Scotland Image caption The images show Mr Gibbons outside a convenience store on Maryhill Road, Glasgow

Detectives have released CCTV of a man which was recorded on the day he vanished.

Gregor Gibbons, 32, was last seen outside a convenience store on 585 Maryhill Road at about 18:35 on Tuesday 2 July.

Police said he was heading north towards Braeside Street.

Around 30 minutes earlier he left his home in Colston, Glasgow to travel to work in his white Ford Fiesta but he never arrived for his shift.

Officers have been checking out a number of sightings reported to them in the last few days but Mr Gibbons remains missing.

On Wednesday police handed out leaflets and spoke to locals on Maryhill Road and the Forth and Clyde Canal Path in a bid to piece together his final movements.

Since police were alerted by his wife searches have also been carried out in the canal.

Image copyright Police Scotland Image caption Gregor Gibbons left home at around 18:00 on Tuesday 2 July but never showed up at work

Mr Gibbons is around 5ft 5in, of slim build with shaved dark hair.

He was last seen wearing a black Nike hooded top, black sports shorts and black trainers.

Insp Pauline Thomson said: "Gregor's family is distraught at not knowing where he is or what has happened to him.

"As part of the ongoing search for him, officers from the Marine Unit have been kayaking along the canal and also searching from the RIB.

"Officers are also searching more rural areas on off road bikes. Despite this, Gregor has still not been found.

"We continue to speak with family and friends and are checking CCTV footage for any small piece of information which could assist us in identifying where Gregor is."

Police have urged anyone who may have dash cam or cycle helmet camera video that may have inadvertently picked up images of Gregor to get in touch.