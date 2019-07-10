Image copyright University of Glasgow Image caption The donation will help fund a new research hub being built at the university

A former student has donated more than £6m to the University of Glasgow - the institute's largest-ever donation.

John Shaw, who graduated in 1970, and his wife Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw have donated $5m (£4m) to a new research hub being built on the Western campus.

A total of US$2.5m (£2m) has also been donated to create a new professorial chair in precision oncology.

Mr Shaw helped build his wife's biotech firm, Biocon, into one of India's largest pharmaceutical companies.

"As a proud alumnus of the University of Glasgow, I have the good fortune of making a gift at a time when the university is embarking on a major expansion," he said.

'Extraordinary generosity'

The research hub is being constructed on the site of the old Western Infirmary, between Byres Road and Dumbarton Road.

The initial phase is due for completion in 2021, with further developments to be constructed until 2026.

The university also recently announced plans to build a new high-tech campus in Govan on the banks of the Clyde.

Mr Shaw graduated with an MA in history/modern history with politics in 1970.

His late mother, his brother, sister-in-law and nephew, also studied there.

The university's principal, Professor Sir Anton Muscatelli, said: "We are deeply grateful to John and Kiran for this act of extraordinary generosity."