Image copyright Getty Images Image caption There will be a march from Clyde Place to the Broomielaw on Saturday 17 August

Pride Glasgow 2019 is to go ahead in August after organisers struck a deal to hold 17 events across the city.

Permission to stage a festival outside the Riverside Museum had been withdrawn by the council over unpaid bills.

Now a programme of smaller events has been announced to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall movement.

They will be held from Thursday 15 to Sunday 18 August, with a march from Clyde Place to the Broomielaw on the Saturday.

Pride Glasgow chairman Chris Lang said the event had been saved thanks to "amazing support and encouragement" from its sponsors.

He said: "We've worked hard, as we always said we would, to mark the milestone year for the Pride movement across the world.

"Our low-risk approach to our event programme, and collaborative approach with the many city supporters we have, has allowed us to design a great programme of events for the LGBT community across Glasgow.

"We were obviously devastated when our deal with the council fell through, but we were in a chicken-and-egg situation of not having funds to pay the deposit.

"We have apologised to our community on several occasions and, as we said, our actions would speak louder than our words."

Image copyright Facebook/Pride Glasgow Image caption Last year's event reached capacity while people were still queuing outside

BBC Scotland understands organisers had debts of about £30,000 to the council from previous events.

Last year's festival in Kelvingrove Park was criticised after ticket problems.

Hundreds of people with valid tickets and wristbands were denied entry after it was oversold.