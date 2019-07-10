Glasgow & West Scotland

Man charged after Coatbridge street stabbing

  • 10 July 2019
Mitchell Street, Coatbridge Image copyright Google
Image caption The man was stabbed on Mitchell Street, Coatbridge, on Tuesday

A 20-year-old man has been charged after a man was stabbed in what police are treating as an attempted murder in North Lanarkshire.

The 27-year-old victim was attacked on Mitchell Street, Coatbridge, at about 00:40 on Tuesday.

He was initially taken to Monklands Hospital before being transferred to the Golden Jubilee Hospital in Clydebank.

The arrested man is expected to appear at Airdrie Sheriff Court on Thursday.

