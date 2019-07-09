Image copyright Police Scotland Image caption Jamie Lee died in July 2017

Detectives believe a murder suspect who fled abroad two years ago is being bankrolled from Scotland.

A European Arrest Warrant was issued for Jordan Owen, 24, after a large-scale disturbance broke out in Castlemilk on 8 July, 2017.

Jamie Lee, 23, died as a result of the violence but the crime remains unsolved.

Det Ch Insp Martin Fergus said: "Two years may have passed but our resolve to locate Jordan has not diminished.

"I believe he may be overseas and will therefore be in regular contact with people, who may be helping him by providing financial support and by staying silent."

The officer added: "He took off and left others to deal with the aftermath of what happened.

"I would urge anyone who has any information or knowledge regarding Jordan Owen and his whereabouts, or indeed the network of people helping him, to please get in touch.

"Any piece of information, no matter how small, could mean a great deal in the process of dismantling his connection to the community and ultimately lead to his arrest."