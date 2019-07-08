Image caption Robyn Fryar was taken to hospital after being struck by a car

Two men have appeared in court charged with the death of a teenage girl in an alleged hit-and-run in Paisley.

Robyn Fryar, 15, was crossing Glenburn Road, near Fereneze Drive, with friends at about 02:00 on Sunday when she was struck by a car.

Shaun Gatti and David Kinnon, both 20, made no plea or declaration when they appeared in private before Paisley Sheriff Court.

Both men, of Paisley, were released on bail.

Robyn was rushed to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow but died a short time later.

Police have appealed for witnesses and for any dashcam footage of the area around the time of the incident.

Image caption The 15-year-old was struck as she crossed Glenburn Road in Paisley

During the private court hearing on Monday, Mr Gatti was told he faces four charges, including causing death by dangerous driving and attempting to pervert the course of justice.

Mr Kinnon faces a single charge of causing death by dangerous driving.

Head teacher Kevin Henry, of St Andrew's Academy where Robyn attended, said: "The whole school community is saddened by Robyn's passing and our thoughts and prayers are with her family and friends at this very difficult time.

"Robyn was friendly, vibrant and considerate. She was a bright girl, highly-motivated and hard-working. She had an infectious enthusiasm in her school work and with her friends.

"She had a strong sense of social justice and loyalty which made her popular with all. She was a pleasure to teach and valued by her classmates, teachers and the wider S5 and school community. She will be remembered with great affection."

Image caption Flowers have been left at the scene of the crash in Paisley

A petition has been launched calling for the installation of speed cameras on the route where Robyn was struck.

A Renfrewshire Council spokesperson said: "Our heartfelt sympathies go out to Robyn's family and friends and all affected by this tragic incident.

"Road safety is of course of paramount importance to us. Currently the incident is subject to a police investigation - but as with all incidents we will consider any measures that could enhance road safety once the results and any recommendations from that are known."