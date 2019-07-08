Image copyright McTears Image caption Hannah Murphy from McTears holds the boots worn by late Celtic legend Tommy Gemmell in the 1967 European Cup final

The boots worn by Lisbon Lion Tommy Gemmell when he scored during Celtic's historic European Cup triumph over Inter Milan are set to be auctioned.

The legendary left back struck the equaliser in 1967 as Jock Stein's men became the first British club to lift the famous trophy.

Later that year Gemmell gave the battered Adidas boots to a friend.

McTear's believe they could fetch up to £10,000 at the Sporting Medals & Trophies Auction later this month.

Image copyright SNS Image caption Tommy Gemmell died in March 2017, aged 73.

Other Lisbon Lions items include Jimmy "Jinky" Johnstone's match worn jersey from the ill-tempered game against Racing Club in the 1967 World Club Championship in Uruguay and Bertie Auld's Adidas holdall from the European Cup.

The jersey is expected to fetch £3,000 to £5,000 while the bag could fetch £2,000.

The Adidas boots are being sold by an anonymous Glasgow businessman, whose father was friends with both Gemmell and Auld.

The father was with the defender after a training match in 1967 and asked jokingly if he could have a "token from Tam".

Gemmell tossed him his worn out boots and said: 'I wore these in Lisbon, tell the wee fella to look after them.'

Image copyright McTears Image caption Jimmy Johnstone's shirt from the 1967 World Club Championship final in Uruguay.

Brian Clements from McTear's said: "We have seen many important pieces of football memorabilia come through our doors over the years but rarely have we seen a piece with such huge historical significance.

"Any memorabilia associated with Celtic's momentous 1967 European Cup win is important but the boots that scored one of Celtic's two goals are on another level entirely.

"Although the seller has had the boots for over 50 years, he has decided the time is right to pass on the baton and let another Celtic fan get some enjoyment from this amazing piece of Celtic memorabilia."

Mr Clements said the sale has already attracted global interest.

'World football heritage'

He added: "The Tommy Gemmell boots and Jinky Johnstone jersey are important pieces of world football heritage and not surprisingly, we are already seeing international interest in both items."

Gemmell, who died in March 2017 aged 73, played 247 times for Celtic from 1961 to 1971 and scored 37 goals.

During a glittering career the defender won the European Cup, six league titles, three Scottish Cups and four League Cups.

He was also capped 18 times for Scotland.

In April tributes were paid to Stevie Chalmers, who scored the winning goal in Celtic's 2-1 victory over Inter Milan, after he died at the age of 83.

A week earlier Billy McNeill, who captained the Lisbon Lions lost his battle against dementia at the age of 79.