Image caption Robyn Fryar was taken to hospital after being struck by a car

Two men have been arrested over the death of a teenage girl in an alleged hit-and-run in Paisley.

Robyn Fryar, 15, was crossing Glenburn Road, near Fereneze Drive, with friends at about 02:00 when she was struck by a car.

She was rushed to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow by ambulance but died a short time later.

Police have appealed for witnesses and for any dashcam footage of the area around the time of the incident.

Officers confirmed two men, both age 20, have been arrested and charged over the fatal crash.

They are due to appear at Paisley Sheriff Court later.