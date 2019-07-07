Image copyright Google Image caption The fight happened on Duke Street, near Barrack Street in Glasgow's east end

A man has been stabbed during a street fight in Glasgow.

The 46-year-old was walking along Duke Street near Barrack Street on Saturday afternoon when he became involved in a dispute with another man - resulting in the victim being stabbed.

Police said the incident happened at 12:50 when the area was busy with people.

The man is being treated in hospital where his condition is described as stable.

Det Con Gill Alexander said: "There were a lot of people around the area at the time of the incident so it's possible someone might have seen the assault or indeed the suspect making off along Duke Street towards Bellgrove Street afterwards.

"The suspect is described as white, of thin/gaunt appearance, short black hair. He was wearing a black jacket, possibly a leather one."

Anyone who saw the incident is urged to contact police.