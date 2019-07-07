Image caption The girl was struck as she crossed Glenburn Road in Paisley

A 20-year-old man has been arrested over the death of a teenage girl who was struck by a car in Paisley.

The 15-year-old girl was crossing Glenburn Road, near Fereneze Drive, with friends at about 02:00 when she was hit.

She was rushed to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow by ambulance but died a short time later.

Police have appealed for witnesses and for any dashcam footage of the area around the time of the incident.