Man arrested over death of girl, 15, hit by car in Paisley
- 7 July 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A 20-year-old man has been arrested over the death of a teenage girl who was struck by a car in Paisley.
The 15-year-old girl was crossing Glenburn Road, near Fereneze Drive, with friends at about 02:00 when she was hit.
She was rushed to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow by ambulance but died a short time later.
Police have appealed for witnesses and for any dashcam footage of the area around the time of the incident.