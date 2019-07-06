Image caption A takeaway, a hairdresser/boutique were affected

Firefighters have been tackling a fire at a tenement block in South Lanarkshire.

Smoke was seen coming from shops in Main Street, Blantyre, from just before 10:00.

The fire appeared to affect a takeaway, a hairdresser/boutique and two flats above.

Nine appliances were at the scene. It is not known if there were any casualties.

A spokeswoman for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: "We were alerted to a building fire at 09.58. Operations control mobilised six appliances and are still in attendance at the scene.

"All persons have been accounted for and there is no report of any casualties.