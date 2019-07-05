Police probe 'unexplained' death of 83-year-old woman
- 5 July 2019
Detectives are treating the death of an 83-year-old woman as unexplained.
The pensioner was discovered in a property in Macduff, Erskine, Renfrewshire, at around 09:55 on Thursday.
Forensic experts have been carrying out inquiries in the street but no further details about the woman have been released.
A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: "A post-mortem will be carried out to determine the exact cause of death."