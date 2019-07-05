Image copyright Google Image caption Police were called to Macduff, Erskine, shortly before 10:00 on Thursday

Detectives are treating the death of an 83-year-old woman as unexplained.

The pensioner was discovered in a property in Macduff, Erskine, Renfrewshire, at around 09:55 on Thursday.

Forensic experts have been carrying out inquiries in the street but no further details about the woman have been released.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: "A post-mortem will be carried out to determine the exact cause of death."