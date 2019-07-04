Image copyright Google Image caption The man jumped into the water at the suspension bridge over the River Clyde

A man has died after jumping into the River Clyde in Glasgow when police arrived to attend a disturbance.

Officers were called to an incident on Clyde Street at about 04:15.

When they arrived, a man ran off and then jumped into the water. Despite efforts from police and other emergency services, he could not be rescued.

Police confirmed the man had died and said detectives were now investigating the circumstances of the original disturbance.

A spokeswoman said: "Police were called at about 04:15 to a disturbance on Clyde Street.

'Tried to rescue him'

"On arrival, a man ran off along Clyde Street before jumping into the water near the suspension bridge.

"Officers, assisted by the force Marine Unit, Coastguard, fire and ambulance services tried to rescue him but were unable to do so."

The spokeswoman confirmed the man's body had been recovered.

Inquiries are ongoing and a report will be sent to the procurator fiscal.