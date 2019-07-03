Image copyright Spindrift Image caption Daryl Nimmo, 25, was murdered in April this year

A killer stabbed a man to death then boasted: "I am a murderer and I like it".

Daniel Brown attacked Daryl Nimmo, 25, at a flat in Dalry, North Ayrshire, in April.

The High Court in Glasgow heard Brown, 19, had been released by police just 24 hours earlier having being caught with two knives in Edinburgh.

The teenager, who admitted the murder, will learn his minimum life sentence next month.

The court heard Mr Nimmo, who Brown had only recently met for the first time, was in a relationship with a friend of the killer's mother.

On 12 April, the day before the killing, Brown was held by police in Edinburgh.

He was charged after being found with a knife in his waistband as well as another hidden in his sock.

Prosecutor Owen Mullan said: "He was informed that he would be reported to the procurator fiscal and was left in the care of staff at a hostel where he was living."

Brown went on to take a taxi from the capital to Dalry to visit his mum's friend, Linda O'Neil.

At the time she was in a relationship Mr Nimmo.

Brown claimed he was visiting as he had fallen out with his own girlfriend.

'Machete-type knife'

The next day, hours before the murder, Brown had a disturbing call with his mother.

Mr Mullan said: "He made a Facebook video call and brandished a machete-type knife threatening to stab people."

Brown later joined Ms O'Neil and Mr Nimmo at her home.

The couple went to bed before Linda was awoken by a blood-soaked Brown yelling: "I've killed somebody."

She had not been aware Mr Nimmo had got out of bed earlier and went on to discover him slumped against a door.

Brown claimed he had kicked Mr Nimmo in the head "to make sure he was dead"

The killer then escaped through a window he smashed.

Police and paramedics soon arrived and, at one stage, Brown hurled a knife at an ambulance.

But, he went on to boast about the stabbing and added: "I am a murderer and I like it."

Brown later claimed it was the first time he had met Mr Nimmo.

In a chilling confession, he added: "I can still see his face begging me to stop.

"I can see his face begging me for mercy. I was jumping on his face. He's not coming back, he's dead.

"I kept stabbing and stabbing him."

'Deep regrets'

The court heard Brown appeared to become "fed up" as detectives quizzed him.

Mr Nimmo was found to have 10 wounds to his neck and chest. He also had injuries to his arm, hands, head and stomach.

Brown, of West Pilton, Edinburgh, had convictions for having offensive weapons.

He was also guilty of an assault a month before the murder.

His lawyer Gordon Martin told the court: "He deeply regrets his conduct.

"During the police interview, he said something like: 'It was two lives wasted last night'.

"This is how he feels about matters."

Lord Matthews remanded him in custody as sentencing was deferred for reports.