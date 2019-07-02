Image copyright Unite

Planned strike action at Glasgow airport on Wednesday has been suspended to allow more talks to take place, according to airport managers.

Members of Unite union were scheduled to walk out between 08:00 and 12:00 in a dispute over pay and pensions.

It was the first of seven strike dates planned for early July.

Industrial action is still planned for Friday, from 09:30 and 13:30, and there are further strikes scheduled each day from 11-15 July.

A Glasgow Airport spokesman said the airport's "robust, compliant and safe contingencies will be in place to ensure passengers continue to be unaffected by the actions of Unite".

Airport bosses and union leaders have resumed talks after strike action planned for Sunday was also put on hold.

Staff including security officers, fire safety workers, airfield operations officers and engineering technicians staged a walk-out on 7 June which led to security and flight delays.

Airport management say its latest offer includes a 3% pay increase for 2019, backdated to January, with the same percentage guaranteed for 2020 - and an immediate £600 bonus for workers.

But Unite said the offer "doesn't even get close" to matching the pay rises and bonuses received by boardroom members.