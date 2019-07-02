Image copyright Police Scotland Image caption Patricia Henry was formally reported missing in March 2018

Detectives have confirmed it is "very likely" a woman missing for almost 20 months has come to harm.

Patricia Henry, 46, was last seen on 13 November 2017, but she was not formally reported missing until March 2018.

Police said no trace of the mother has been found despite extensive inquiries in Renfrewshire and Ayrshire.

Det Chief Insp Suzanne Chow, of the Major Investigations Team, said: "Sadly, we now believe that it is very likely that Patricia has come to harm."

Ms Henry lived in Paisley before moving to Girvan a month before she was last seen.

Detectives previously said Ms Henry, who was known as Patti to her friends, had gone on holiday in the past when reported missing.

But there have been no sightings of her and no activity on her bank account or mobile phone since November 2017.

'Agonising time'

Police said Ms Henry's passport had also not been used since she vanished.

Detectives had previously said they believed she "may have come to harm" but this assessment has now been upgraded.

On the first anniversary of her disappearance, her daughter Alannah McGrory, 18, issued a fresh appeal for information.

Det Chief Insp Chow said: "This is an agonising time for Patricia's family. They have received no contact from her since she was last seen.

"We believe that if she was safe and well, she would have been in touch, in particular for family birthdays, Christmas and other key dates.

"She was a loved daughter, mother and aunt and all her family want to know is where she is and what has happened to her."

'Peace and closure'

Officers have examined Ms Henry's background, the lifestyle she led and the people she kept in contact with.

Inquiries and searches are ongoing to locate her and police stressed even the smallest piece of inform may be enough to secure a breakthrough.

Ms Henry is white, 5ft 10in tall, slim, and has collar-length brown hair.

She has a tattoo of two clouds with a red rose and the word "Patti" on her left arm.

Det Chief Insp Chow added: "Given that we now believe that Patricia has come to harm, we are appealing again for any information that could help us find Patricia and give her family some peace and closure.

"I am convinced someone has information that could help Patricia, her family and us‎.

"If it is you, please don't be scared to speak to us. You may have suffered too and if you have been a victim of any crime, we will protect and support you. ‎Please, do the right thing and contact us."