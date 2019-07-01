Image copyright Spindrift Image caption Jim Thomson died after being stabbed with a pool cue

A father-of-three has been convicted of killing his mother's childhood sweetheart with a pool cue.

Kristopher Reynolds, 32, and his co-accused Martin Argyelan, 27, carried out the attack at the Glasgow home of Reynold's mother in May last year.

Victim Jim Thomson died after a broken part of the cue was stabbed into his face under his eye and into his brain.

Reynolds and Argyelan were convicted of culpable homicide at the High Court in Glasgow.

The two work colleagues, who had previous convictions for violence, denied murdering Mr Thomson, but were found guilty of the lesser charge.

The court heard Mr Thomson, 52, who moved in with Reynolds' mother Karen Millar in February 2018.

They were together for a couple of years in their teens, but lost touch until they were reunited through Facebook.

On the night of the killing Mr Thomson was in bed and Ms Millar, a staff nurse, was at work when the pair turned up at the house in Harbury Place at about 02:00.

'Snapped the pool cue in two'

They began playing rap music loudly.

Mr Thomson, a mechanic with bus company McGills, who was working that day, asked the pair to turn down the music.

Tempers flared and Reynolds claimed he was punched on the face by Mr Thomson.

In evidence Reynolds said: "I was raging that I'd been assaulted after a day at work and a good night out. It all turned to rubbish. I was angry and I felt embarrassed."

Image copyright Spindrift Image caption Kristopher Reynolds was convicted of culpable homicide

Reynolds told the court he snapped the pool cue in two and went upstairs to confront Mr Thomson.

But he told the jurors he never struck the fatal blow and claimed he just threw the pool cue at Mr Thomson, but it missed him.

Argyelan admitted picking up part of the broken cue and striking Mr Thomson with it, but denied murdering him.

He told police during an interview that he did this after Reynolds and Mr Thomson were fighting for about 10 minutes, claiming: "I was just trying to split it up."

Reynolds' mother, Karen Millar, 53, told the court that her son sent her a letter while he was on remand in prison.

In it Reynolds said: "He was a great guy, kind to me and certainly not deserving of what happened.

"Jim was one of the soundest guys and I know he made you happy. I would never have killed him."

Judge Lord Matthews deferred sentence on both accused.