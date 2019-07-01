Glasgow & West Scotland

Fire breaks out in disused Ayr hotel

  • 1 July 2019
Firefighters have been called to a "well-developed" blaze in the centre of Ayr.

Five appliances were called to a disused hotel building on Miller Road at about 03:30.

The building was reported to be still alight at 06:00.

There were not believed to be any casualties and no neighbouring buildings have been evacuated.

