Image copyright Google Image caption The man was attacked while standing on a grass verge near the One O One in Wardie Road

A man who was seriously assaulted by a four men on a street in Glasgow's Easterhouse may have been the victim of targeted attack, police believe.

The 29-year-old is being treated in hospital following the incident in Wardie Road at 21:20 on Saturday.

He was talking with a friend on a grass verge when his attackers pulled up in a blue Volkswagen car.

The vehicle - possibly a Sharan - was found on fire in Sandymount Cemetery 20 minutes later.

Police said car, which was stolen from Edinburgh, will be examined by forensic officers.

Dash-cam appeal

They are carrying out door-to-door inquiries and checking CCTV footage.

Det Sgt Colin Thapar said: "The motive for this attack remains unclear, however I do believe the victim was the intended target and I am appealing for anyone who was in the area around the time of the attack to contact us.

"In particular if anyone has a dash cam, I would ask them to check their footage as it could hold footage which could assist our investigation.

"Also, if anyone saw the VW vehicle when it was being driven in the area, I would urge them to contact us. Any small piece of information could prove vital in our inquiries."

The victim is in a stable condition in Glasgow Royal Infirmary.