Image caption Glasgow City Council said that ending free parking on Sundays was in keeping with its policy to cut congestion

Free Sunday parking has come to an end in Glasgow - Scotland's biggest city.

The decision, which came into force this Sunday, was agreed by the city council in a bid to stop "parking bay blockers" and to ease congestion.

By introducing the fee seven days a week it is hoped that parking will be made more frequently available to shoppers, tourists and residents.

The current charge for on-street parking is £1 for 15 minutes, with a maximum stay of two hours.

New and extended taxi ranks are also being introduced across the city centre.

Drivers have been advised to check local signs to ensure they are complying with the new arrangements.

Priority to buses

The change has been question by some business leaders who fear it will put city centre outlets under even more financial pressure.

A spokesman for Glasgow Chamber of Commerce said they believed the move might push shoppers from the city centre to out-of-town shopping centres.

He added that it was worrying for traders and dented the "overall ambitions for retail and leisure in the city".

Ahead of the change, a Glasgow City Council spokesman said: "Improved parking regulations are known to reduce congestion and this in turn should improve air quality in the city centre.

"The number of people walking and cycling to and from the city centre has been increasing in recent years and the new active travel infrastructure that is being put in place will helps us build upon this trend.

"We are also introducing new measures to give greater priority to buses, which will help to ensure a faster and more reliable service in and out of the city centre."