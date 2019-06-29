A woman who was attacked by a group of men armed with weapons in Greenock is critically ill in hospital.

Police say they are treating the "extremely violent attack" on the 37-year-old as attempted murder.

A 43-year-old man who was seriously assaulted in the same incident is being treated for a head injury. Hospital staff say his condition is serious.

Two men aged 31 and 36 have been arrested in connection with the Friday night incident.

Police want to speak to anyone who witnessed the attack in Belville Street at 23:45.

Det Sgt Ross MacDonald said: "This was an extremely violent attack on this man and woman and I am appealing to anyone who was in the Belville Street area around the time of the incident last night, who may have witnessed this attack take place, or who was driving by and may have dash-cam footage to come forward to police.

"I would like to speak to the driver of a grey Mini who was in the street at the time, as she may have information that is vital to this investigation.

"Officers are currently carrying out enquiries in the local area, and uniformed officers are also providing public reassurance and I would ask anyone with concerns to speak to officers."