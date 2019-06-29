Police divers recover man's body from River Clyde in Bothwell
Police divers have recovered the body of a man from the River Clyde in South Lanarkshire.
Emergency services were alerted to reports of two men in the river near Blantyre Mill in Bothwell at about 22:10 on Friday.
One man managed to get out of the water himself and did not require medical treatment.
A search was launched for the second man. Police divers found the body of a 30-year-old man at about 03:00.
Police said the death was not being treated as suspicious and a report was being sent to the procurator fiscal.