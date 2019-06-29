Glasgow & West Scotland

Police probe 'unexplained' Glasgow Green death

  • 29 June 2019

Police are investigating the "unexplained" death of man in a Glasgow park.

His body was found in Glasgow Green, near King's Drive, at about 19:55 on Friday.

Police taped off the area surrounding the nearby football centre and the hockey centre.

A report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.

