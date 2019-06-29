Image copyright Unite Image caption Unite said the current pay offer did "not even get close" to the rises and bonuses enjoyed by board members

Seven new strike dates have been announced at Glasgow Airport as the peak summer getaway begins.

Unite the union said the action would take place throughout the first fortnight of July, starting on the 3rd and continuing on the 5th.

Industrial action is also planned each day from 11-15 July as a row over pay and pensions continues.

The announcement comes after strike action planned for Sunday was suspended to resume talks with airport bosses.

Airport staff, including security officers, fire safety workers, airfield operations officers and engineering technicians are all taking part in the industrial action, which coincides with the start of the traditional Glasgow Fair.

'The public understand'

Pat McIlvogue, Unite's regional industrial officer, said members had overwhelmingly rejected the latest pay and pension offer by Glasgow Airport management and so far discussions with employers had resulted in "minimal progress".

Image copyright PA Media

He added: "Unite fully appreciates the inconvenience this action is causing the travelling public.

"But we hope the public understand that the bigger issue here is the attack on our members' deferred pay through the closure of their pension scheme, and a pay offer which doesn't even get close to matching the pay rises and the bonuses the boardroom receives."

'Complete disregard'

Mr McIlvogue said the decision to suspend this Sunday's action had been taken "out of respect and as a gesture of goodwill... as it coincides with the terrorist attack at Glasgow Airport in 2007".

He said the period would give airport bosses the opportunity to come back to the union with a new deal ahead of further talks on Monday.

Image caption Glasgow Airport bosses said contingency plans were in place following the strike action

The airport's latest offer includes a 3% pay increase for 2019, backdated to January, with the same percentage guaranteed for 2020 - and an immediate £600 bonus for workers.

Mark Johnston, managing director of Glasgow Airport, said: "Once again, Unite has demonstrated a complete disregard for the travelling public.

"By issuing further strike dates they are sending a clear message they are more focused on trying to cause disruption for passengers during the busy summer period rather than engaging in meaningful talks."

Mr Johnston said the latest proposal by management represented the fourth year in a row that a 3% pay rise had been offered and claims that bosses were "attacking pay" were "laughable".

He added that a full contingency plan was in place to ensure passengers were in no way impacted by the industrial action.