Glasgow Airport strike action suspended
- 28 June 2019
Planned strike action at Glasgow Airport on Sunday has been suspended to allow more talks to take place.
The industrial action was scheduled for between 17:00 and 21:00 but has now been put on hold.
Unite said the suspension would allow talks to take place on Monday in the ongoing dispute over pay and pensions.
Mark Johnston, managing director of Glasgow Airport, said he hoped the talks would allow the parties involved to "reach a resolution".