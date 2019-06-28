Image copyright Google Image caption The shooting happened in Renfrew's Cardon Square on Thursday evening

A gunman who fired a shot during a row with a man in a street in Renfrew is being hunted by police.

The shooting, which police believe was a targeted attack, happened in the town's Cardon Square at about 20:25 on Thursday.

The gunman, described as being of heavy build with a shaven head, pointed a weapon at a 36-year old man and fired it.

The bullet hit a nearby flat and no-one was injured.

The gunman then got into a white Audi RS3 car, which was parked in the street, and made off. It is believed there was also a passenger in the car.

Intended victim

Det Insp Robert Bowie said: "The information I have at present leads me to believe that this was not a random attack and the 36-year-old man was the intended victim.

"If you have information about the identity of the driver or recognise his description, or that of the car he was driving, I would urge you to get in touch as a matter of urgency.

"Although this is most likely to be a targeted incident, there will be increased uniform and high-visibility patrols in the Renfrew area to help reassure the public. Anyone with any concerns should engage with any of the officers."