Image copyright Google Image caption The attack is alleged to have happened behind the Westwood Community Hall in East Kilbride

A 16-year-old boy has appeared in court to deny murdering a man in a street attack.

The teenager is charged with killing Francis Sinclair on 19 January behind the Westwood Community Hall in East Kilbride, South Lanarkshire.

Prosecutors allege 61-year-old Mr Sinclair had his head repeatedly stamped on.

The teenager is separately charged with assaulting a 17-year-old boy at nearby shops on the same day.

Lord Mulholland continued the case at the High Court in Glasgow until a further hearing in September.