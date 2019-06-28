Boy, 16, denies murdering man in East Kilbride street attack
A 16-year-old boy has appeared in court to deny murdering a man in a street attack.
The teenager is charged with killing Francis Sinclair on 19 January behind the Westwood Community Hall in East Kilbride, South Lanarkshire.
Prosecutors allege 61-year-old Mr Sinclair had his head repeatedly stamped on.
The teenager is separately charged with assaulting a 17-year-old boy at nearby shops on the same day.
Lord Mulholland continued the case at the High Court in Glasgow until a further hearing in September.