Man arrested after Tesco attack
- 28 June 2019
A 30-year-old man has been arrested after an assault in a Tesco supermarket in North Lanarkshire.
Police were called to the store on Gartlea Rd in Airdrie Retail Park at about 11.15 on Friday following reports of a disturbance.
A 26-year-old man was injured and taken to Monklands Hospital for treatment.
His injuries are not thought to be life threatening.