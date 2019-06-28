Man arrested after Tesco attack

Image copyright Google

A 30-year-old man has been arrested after an assault in a Tesco supermarket in North Lanarkshire.

Police were called to the store on Gartlea Rd in Airdrie Retail Park at about 11.15 on Friday following reports of a disturbance.

A 26-year-old man was injured and taken to Monklands Hospital for treatment.

His injuries are not thought to be life threatening.