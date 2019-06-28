Image copyright Spindrift Image caption Martin McGuire was driving at 51mph in a 30mph zone when his car hit Abbie

A man who admitted causing the death of his 12-year-old relative by dangerous driving has been jailed for five years.

Martin McGuire, 38, from Hamilton, had been travelling at 51mph on a 30mph stretch of road in Motherwell when he struck Abbie Mclaren on 12 February.

Abbie, who was a pupil at Dalziel High School, had just got off a bus with a friend.

McGuire is a cousin of Abbie's father John Mclaren, who was a passenger in the Citroen D3 car when Abbie was hit.

Image copyright Facebook Image caption Abbie Mclaren had just got off a bus with a friend when she was hit by the car

The High Court in Glasgow had heard that Abbie had no contact with her father and did not know McGuire.

McGuire provided a negative breath test, but admitted he had no licence and no insurance at the time of the crash. It also emerged that he had never had a full driving licence but was the holder of an expired provisional licence.

The court heard that the speed at which the vehicle was travelling on The Loaning in Motherwell caused Abbie to be projected forward onto a nearby parked car. She suffered multiple fractures and died in hospital the next day.