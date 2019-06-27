Glasgow & West Scotland

Motorcyclist crash closes A82 south of Tarbet in Argyll

  • 27 June 2019
Stuckgowan-Arden roundabout Image copyright Google
Image caption The crash happened near the Stuckgowan-Arden roundabout

A crash involving a motorcyclist has closed the A82 in both directions south of Tarbet in Argyll.

The accident happened near the Stuckgowan-Arden roundabout at about 15:00.

The stretch of road is expected to remain closed for some time.

It is not known if anyone was injured in the crash.

