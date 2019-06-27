Motorcyclist crash closes A82 south of Tarbet in Argyll
- 27 June 2019
A crash involving a motorcyclist has closed the A82 in both directions south of Tarbet in Argyll.
The accident happened near the Stuckgowan-Arden roundabout at about 15:00.
The stretch of road is expected to remain closed for some time.
It is not known if anyone was injured in the crash.