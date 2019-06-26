Second attempted murder arrest after woman hit by car in Shotts
Police investigating the alleged attempted murder of a woman in Shotts have charged a second person in connection with the incident.
A 27-year-old man was arrested after a 21-year-old woman was hit by a car on Station Road on Friday 21 June.
The woman was taken to hospital where her condition was later described as serious but stable.
A 23-year old woman appeared in court on an attempted murder charge on Tuesday.
The man was due to appear in court on Wednesday and a report has been sent to the procurator fiscal.