Image copyright Spindrift Image caption Declan McCluskey (left) and Michael McInnes made off in two stolen cars

Two men who were part of a masked gang which threatened to chop off a doctor's head during a robbery at his home have been jailed.

Declan McCluskey and Michael McInnes broke into John Davidson's house in East Kilbride, South Lanarkshire, in April last year.

The consultant anaesthetist was slashed with a machete while his wife and son were also threatened.

The robbers stole the family's £70,000 Range Rover as well as jewellery.

McCluskey, 23, of Hamilton, was found guilty of assault and robbery after a trial at the High Court in Glasgow. He was jailed for nine-and-a-half years.

McInnes, 28, of Newarthill, was sentenced to eight years after earlier admitting the same charge.

The court heard that in the early hours of 14 April last year, the Davidsons' CCTV cameras caught a five-strong gang prowling the grounds of the detached house.

The family then became aware of a "loud crash" as they forced their way inside.

One of the robbers had a machete and was demanding to know where a safe was.

Dr Davidson, who works at Glasgow's Queen Elizabeth University Hospital, recalled "chaos" in his home.

The 57-year-old was wounded on the leg with the machete and also threatened with a golf club.

The gang took the Range Rover as well as a Volkswagen Golf but they struggled to drive the vehicles away.

The 4x4 ended up hitting a wall while one of the robbers could not get the other car started.

Other goods taken were a £4,000 diamond ring, a £2,000 Rolex watch, a £1,000 wedding ring and a £1,200 designer Mulberry bag, as well as an iPad and phones.

McInnes and McCluskey were later held by police and their DNA was matched to the scene.