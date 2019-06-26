Image copyright Google Image caption The silver Vauxhall Vectra crashed into the barrier

A man has died after the car he was driving collided with the barrier on a motorway slip road in Lanarkshire.

The 25-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, on the M80 southbound at junction 3 near Stepps.

A 26-year-old man who was a passenger in the silver Vauxhall Vectra was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Police investigating the accident, which happened at about 23:35 on Tuesday, have made an appeal for witnesses.

Sgt Ryan McAuley said: "A number of people stopped to assist at the scene however had left prior to police arrival, I would ask any witnesses to the collision to contact us.

"In particular, there were four men within a vehicle who were at the scene, we believe they will have seen the collision and could have information that can help us.

"I would also ask anyone with dash-cam footage of the incident or anyone who may have seen a silver Vauxhall Vectra in the Cumbernauld area shortly before the collision to get in touch."