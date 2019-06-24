Image caption A woman was hit by a car on Station Road in Shotts

A woman has been charged with attempted murder after another woman was struck by a car in North Lanarkshire.

A 21-year-old woman was taken to hospital after the incident in Station Road, Shotts, at about 17:55 on Friday. Her condition was later described as serious but stable.

Police said a 23-year old woman had been arrested and charged.

A report will be sent to the procurator fiscal. The woman is expected to appear in court on Tuesday.