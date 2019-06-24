Man charged over attempted murder in Dumbarton
- 24 June 2019
A 23-year-old man has been charged in connection with an attempted murder in Dumbarton.
A 55-year-old man was attacked outside the Captain James Lang pub in the town's High Street at about 14:00 last Thursday.
He was left in a critical condition and was taken to Queen Elizabeth University Hospital.
Police said the 23-year-old was due to appear at Dumbarton Sheriff Court.