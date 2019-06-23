The Glasgow Mela's new organisers have said they are changing the event into a platform for activism through culture.

Organisers - the Scottish-Asian Creative Artists' Network - said they wanted to explore the Scottish and British-Asian experience.

The event, now in its 29th year, took place on Sunday in Glasgow's Kelvingrove Park.

Organisers said 45,000 people attended the 2018 event, with similar numbers expected this year.

The Mela was launched during the 1990 European City of Culture festivities to celebrate the traditions and customs of the Indian sub-continent.

This year's event focused on South Indian language and songs, and featured everything from anti-caste protest songs to Scotland's first Sufi Qawwali group, as well as the singer Deepa Nair Rasiya.

It also featured comedians, poets and a ceilidh as well as the Glasgow Mela's first artist-in-residence, Mila Brown. She asked attendees to help create a new artwork.