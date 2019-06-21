Image copyright Getty Images

Permission to hold a Pride Glasgow event has been withdrawn by the council after organisers failed to repay debts.

An event was due to be held outside the Riverside Museum in August, but permission was withdrawn after organisers failed to meet repayment conditions set by Glasgow City Council.

BBC Scotland understands organisers had debts of about £30,000 to the council from previous events.

Last year's event in Kelvingrove Park was criticised after ticket problems.

Hundreds of people with valid tickets and wristbands were denied entry after it was oversold.

When new trustees took over at the end of last year, reports of financial irregularities were made to police - it is understood the sums involved amount to tens of thousands of pounds.

Image caption Last year's Pride Glasgow event in Kelvingrove Park was criticised after ticket problems

But 2019's organiser insisted the new team would deliver a planned march through the city and a few fringe events.

Chris Lang, chairman of Pride Glasgow, said: "Pride Glasgow has a big focus on the march this year, which will take place on Saturday 17 August.

"Our plan is to confirm the route for the march with the council's procession office, then announce a few fringe events to take place across the city."

A statement posted on the Pride Glasgow website earlier this month said the council had withdrawn the venue after the first instalment of the repayment, plus half the venue hire, failed to be paid.

It continued: "Our board this year has been left with debts from the former board and the 2018 event, which of course is taking time to resolve."

It added that organisers were making plans "to move to a non-council owned venue", and that it hoped to announce a replacement by the next week.

However, no new venue has been announced.

Image copyright Pride Glasgow

Glasgow will also host a free Mardi Gla Pride Weekender festival in July.

Its march will start at Kelvingrove Park on Saturday 20 July and finish at George Square.

Organisers have said there will be two days of events in the Merchant City area over the Saturday and Sunday.