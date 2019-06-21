Image copyright Google

A 55-year-old man is in serious condition in hospital after being deliberately hit by a car.

Police said the incident, which happened in East Kilbride at about 22:20 on Thursday, is being treated as attempted murder.

Officers said it followed an altercation between a group of men on the town's Blacklands Road.

The 55-year-old man was taken to Hairmyres Hospital, where his condition is described as serious but stable.

'Intended target'

Police said that prior to the incident the man had been on the road with a friend speaking to the occupants of a black Hyundai.

However an argument broke out and the 55-year-old man and his friend ran off after two men got out of the Hyundai and chased them.

The car was then deliberately driven towards the pair who had fled, resulting in the 55-year-old man being hit.

Det Sgt Martin McKendrick said: "The motive for the attack is unknown but we believe the man who was injured was the intended target."

He appealed for witnesses to contact police.