Image copyright Google Image caption The agreement between the Seventh Heaven venue and the GMB union is the first of its kind in Scotland

Dancers and staff at a Glasgow lap-dancing club have signed a trade union agreement with their employers.

They will be now able to bargain collectively over their terms and conditions following the deal between GMB Scotland and Seventh Heaven.

The deal formalises the presence of a recognised trade union in the industry for the first time in Scotland.

It will cover annual pay negotiations, disciplinary and grievance procedures and health and safety at work.

The agreement comes as Glasgow City Council launches a public consultation over the future licensing regulations of the city's lap-dancing venues.

Scottish government ministers have also proposed a licensing scheme which would give local authorities the power to set the number of licences at zero.

GMB Scotland described the move as an important milestone in the union's efforts to "organise workers across Glasgow's lap-dancing bars and wider adult entertainment sector".

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Glasgow City Council has launched a public consultation over the future licensing regulations of the city's lap-dancing venues

Spokeswoman Rhea Wolfson said: "Workers should always have a voice over decisions that affect their livelihoods.

"Dancers and staff in our lap-dancing venues should be no different, which is why we are delighted to get this agreement signed.

"This is bread-and-butter trade unionism and if people look beyond the intrigue they'll see this agreement gives our members a framework to collectively bargain over their terms and conditions of employment - the same is it would in any other workplace."

She added: "This agreement is good news for employees at Seventh Heaven and good news for our campaign to improve standards across the wider adult entertainment sector in Glasgow."