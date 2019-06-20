Image copyright Spindrift Image caption Michael Finlay shook the baby girl "uncontrollably"

A man has been found guilty of leaving a baby girl with a fractured skull in a series of attacks which started the day she was born.

Michael Finlay, 34, shook the girl "uncontrollably" between October and December 2017 at a house in Lenzie, East Dunbartonshire.

Glasgow Sheriff Court heard one of the attacks happened on Christmas Day.

Finlay was convicted of repeatedly assaulting the child to her severe injury and danger of life.

The court heard how he would "lose control" and yell at the baby to "shut up" when she cried.

'Be careful'

Prosecutor Mark Allan told the jury: "Injuries to the child are attributed to pushing as well as shaking her uncontrollably.

"Consultants say the injuries sustained were non-accidental."

The court heard that Finlay, from Johnstone, Renfrewshire, inflicted blunt force trauma to cause the skull fracture.

He later could not explain where a lump on her head had come from.

Sheriff Norman Ritchie QC said he was considering sending the case to the high court for sentencing.

The case was adjourned for reports as Finlay was remanded in custody.