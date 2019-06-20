Image caption A man was taken to hospital following a serious assault

A man suffered a serious injury after being attacked during a street disturbance in Glasgow.

Emergency services were called to Forth Street, in the Pollokshields area of the city, at about 18:30 on Wednesday.

Police said one man was taken to hospital after being seriously assaulted. Locals reported that he had suffered a knife wound.

Another man was arrested but was released pending further inquires, police said.