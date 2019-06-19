Image copyright Jamie McFadyen Image caption 'Don't be shy, give it a try' was Paul's catchphrase

A vigil will be held for popular Big Issue vendor Paul Kelly who died in a violent incident at the weekend.

The 50-year-old, who sold the magazine in Glasgow and East Kilbride, was known for his catchphrase: "Don't be shy, give it a try".

Flowers have been left in tribute to him outside Sainsbury's on Buchanan Street where he frequently stood.

Mr Kelly was fatally wounded in Knightswood last week, and a man has been charged with his murder.

Big Issue editor Paul McNamee confirmed a memorial vigil for Mr Kelly would be held early next week.

He tweeted: "Increasing number of flowers and messages at Paul Kelly's pitch in Glasgow City centre. Incredible volume of messages we've received at @bigissue show how loved he was.

"We will hold a memorial vigil for Paul early next week. Details to follow soon."

Image copyright Big Issue Image caption Floral tributes have been left outside Sainsbury's on Buchanan Street in Glasgow for Paul

Mr McNamee earlier paid tribute to the vendor, describing him as a "sweet man" who "had plenty to say".

He said: "We talked a lot, many times a week, just putting the world to rights.

"His father died not so long ago and he had a bit of a tough time with that. But he met it and he liked to talk about him and reminisce.

"Paul was both tough and really gentle. He was such a part of The Big Issue, such a part of Glasgow city centre.

"He talked about the good people, the regular customers and friends he had who looked out for him. Everything is a bit darker and quieter just now."

Court case

Paul Kelly was found seriously injured in Knightswood on Saturday morning and died at the scene.

Jason Cowan was later charged with murder and appeared in private at Glasgow Sheriff Court on Tuesday.

The 46-year-old, from Glasgow, made no plea and was remanded in custody.

The case was continued for further examination and he is due to return to court within eight days.