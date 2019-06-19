Image copyright Google Image caption The accident happened on Abbot Street, Maybole, at about 16:40 on Tuesday

A six-year-old boy is recovering in hospital after he was struck by a car in South Ayrshire.

Police said the child was hit by the Vauxhall Corsa on Abbot Street, Maybole, at about 16:40 on Tuesday.

The boy was later transferred to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow, where his condition is described as stable.

The 48-year-old female driver was uninjured and the road was closed for several hours.

A police spokeswoman said: "An investigation to establish the circumstances of the incident is under way and officers are appealing for anyone who may have information, and who have not yet spoken with police, to contact them.

"In particular, anyone with dash cam is asked to check their footage as the images may assist officers in their inquiries."