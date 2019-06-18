Image copyright Police Scotland

A serial sex offender has been given a life sentence after an investigation into abuse at a former children's home.

Alistair Findlay preyed on five vulnerable youngsters at a residential home in Glasgow in the 1970s and 80s.

Police described him as an "odious individual" and paid tribute to the victims who gave evidence against him.

At the High Court in Glasgow, he was given a lifelong restriction order, with a minimum jail term of four-and-a-half years.

Findlay was initially prosecuted - and then cleared - in 1984, following allegations made by residents of the Park Lodge children's home in Glasgow's Newlands.

But last year police launched a fresh investigation into abuse claims at the former Glasgow City Council home, which shut in 2008.

Horrific ordeals

The 60-year-old denied the accusations, insisting the claims had been made as "revenge" for him previously being acquitted.

But after the court heard the testimonies of his victims during his trial, he was found guilty of seven charges.

After Findlay was sentenced, Insp James McLauchlan praised the courage of the people who gave evidence against their abuser.

He said: "Findlay is an odious individual who preyed on vulnerable young people who should have been safe in his care.

"I welcome his conviction and sentence and am grateful to the victims who somehow found the courage, even after their horrific ordeals, to come forward and provide the information which allowed us to bring him to justice."

Findlay's crimes took place between 1976 and 1986 and included separate attacks on a girl not from the home and a boy he was teaching to swim.

'Festering resentment'

After the verdict, jurors were told of Findlay's previous convictions for similar offences.

He was jailed for six years in 1999 for trying to lure a 10-year-old girl into a paedophile ring.

In 2004, he was sentenced to three years for having indecent images of children.

He was last jailed for two years in 2016 for abusing boys during swimming lessons.

During the trial, jurors heard how Findlay targeted two girls and a boy at the care home.

He told the court that one of the female victims may have been "festering resentment" after he was cleared in the 1980s.

Findlay, who continues to deny the offences, was placed on the sex offenders register.