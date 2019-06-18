Image copyright Google Image caption The fire broke out at a block of flats in George Street, Burnbank

Police in Hamilton are treating a fire at a block of flats as suspicious.

The building in Burnbank's George Street was reported to be on fire at about 11:45 on Monday.

Emergency services attended and five people were rescued. A 59-year-old man was taken to Wishaw General Hospital believed to be suffering from the effects of smoke but was later discharged.

Detectives are appealing to any witnesses to get in touch.

'Frightening incident'

Det Sgt Martin McKendrick said: "This fire has left several families unable to get back into their homes.

"It was clearly a very frightening incident for everyone and the block of flats has suffered significant damage. Early indications are that the fire was started deliberately and I am appealing to anyone who was in the Burnbank area, around the time of the incident, who may have noticed something suspicious or odd to contact us.

"Also, I would appeal to anyone who may have captured the fire on their mobile phone to get in touch as this may also assist with our investigation."

A 29-year-old-man was arrested and has since been released.