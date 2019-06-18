Image copyright @Holly_Rumble

Services at Queen Street Station in Glasgow have resumed following reports of a train fire.

Firefighters received calls about the blaze at about 07:40 after images of smoke billowing from a carriage emerged.

ScotRail said they were unable to operate trains to or from the station while the incident was ongoing.

The firm later said the fire alarm had been reset and, while trains were running, some disruption was expected.

Three fire trucks were sent to the scene while crowds gathered outside the station.

The train was moved to the Eastfield depot.

